TRADITIONAL dancers, modern musicians and sweet singers will bring their market place alive throughout this summer.

The annual Wantage Music in the Market place scheme returns in May and will run once again through to September.

Each Saturday from 11am local performers will entertain the crowds at the Saturday market.

The scheme was orchestrated in 2007 by Wantage guitarist Howard Hill aiming to bring extra vitality and fun to Wantage town centre.

Donations collected go to local charities. Details of this year’s performers are now at wantage.com