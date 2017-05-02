IF 63,000 children from across the UK enter a maths competition and only 1,932 make it through to the final round, what are the chances an 11-year-boy from Oxfordshire would win one of the top prizes?

One person who could probably tell you the answer is 11-year-old Sam Kershaw from Charlton Primary School in Wantage.

He was one of just 483 schoolchildren who picked up bronze awards at this year’s UK Primary Mathematics Challenge.

Sam entered the competition in November when he competed alongside 63,000 children across the country.

Successfully answering a host of multiple choice mathematics problems, he was amongst the highest scorers who were then invited to take part in the bonus round in February.

Sam rose to the challenge and was one of 849 pupils to win an award in the Bonus Round.

Sam’s maths teacher Chris Walters said the whole school was proud of his award.

She added: “It is such an achievement to receive recognition for mathematical ability on a national scale.”

Headteacher Steve Rose said: “We are always looking to enrich our curriculum. All of the children at the school enjoyed taking part in the challenge and most importantly, it shows them that maths can be fun.”