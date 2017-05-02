WANTAGE Tennis Club will host a morning of fun activities on Saturday, May 13, as part of the Great British Tennis Weekend.

The club will be open from 10am to 1pm to people of all ages and abilities and there will be a selection of rackets to try out.

There will also be ‘cardio-tennis’ – a group activity supported by motivating music and a qualified instructor where competitors get to ‘hit lots of tennis balls and have a great cardio workout at the same time’.

Spaces are limited and sessions can be booked in advance at clubspark.lta.org.uk/opendays