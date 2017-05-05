A WANTAGE pub is offering Macmillan Cancer Support nurses a free meal every Sunday throughout May to thank them for their hard work.

As part of a ‘Macmillan May’ fundraising drive, the Lord Nelson pub on Charlton Road is inviting all Macmillan nurses to enjoy free dishes, including sausages & mash and lasagne, from its ‘pub faves’ menu every Sunday throughout May.

To claim the meal, diners need to present Macmillan identification when placing an order.

General manager Mark McNamara said: “Macmillan nurses work tirelessly to support people with cancer, and their care makes such a difference in the local community.

“May is a key month for nurses, both in the UK and internationally, so we decided to mark our Macmillan May fundraising drive and celebrate their hard work.

“We’re proud to support Macmillan and want to reward them, so we hope they take up our offer to enjoy one our pub faves dishes on us every Sunday throughout May.”

The Lord Nelson is part of the Hungry Horse chain owned by Greene King.

Since 2012, Greene King team members and guests have raised over £2.9 million through the charity partnership with Macmillan – whether through taking part in the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, running the London Marathon, or jumping out of planes.

Macmillan partnership manager Rachel Gascoigne said: “We want to thank the Lord Nelson and everyone at Greene King for their generosity.”