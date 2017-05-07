DEMENTIA sufferers have been invited to create and exhibit artworks at a one-day workshop and exhibition.

Grove Library has invited Alzheimer’s patients to join the therapeutic art session on Monday, May 15, from 10am to 12.30pm.

Work produced in the morning will go on display in the afternoon and volunteers from the Alzheimer’s Society will also drop by from 2pm offering free information and advice.

Free refreshments will be provided in the afternoon by the Friends of Grove Library as part of the event for national Dementia Awareness Week.

Grove Library manager Kathryn Leech said: “This is the first time we’ve co-hosted an event and we hope it will be a great success.”