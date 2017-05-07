Ewok 'n' woll, but 'e not to big to meet his fans!

Star Wars star Michael Henbury sat down and chatted with franchise fanatics yesterday at Wantage sci-fi store Toy Planet Collectors.

The astronomical actor who played Taboo the ewok in Return of the Jedi signed autographs and posed for pics as part of the belated celebrations for international Star Wars Day on May 4 (as in 'May the Fourth be with you'!)

Shop owner Steve Taylor, a lifelong devotee, also had a real-life Storm Trooper in store as well as Star Wars-themed decorations and a ten per cent discount for anyone brave enough to come in costume themselves.

He said: "I've been a collector of Star Wars memorabillia since I was six and my parents took me to the first film - it has a great story and the film was way before its time in terms of filming, storyline - everything.

"Even today it still holds up, it's still being watched."