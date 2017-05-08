IT'S not your usual school field trip:

Children from Millbrook Primary School in Grove met one of the world's most famous aristocrats, the Duchess of Marlborough at her home – Blenheim Palace.

More than that, the Duchess presented the children with prizes for their beautiful pictures of the Queen.

Foundation stage pupils Alfie Harebin, Maiya Stimpson and Abbie-Mae Trinder represented their entire nursery class at the palace's annual Heritage Award Ceremony on Thursday, April 27.

The children had painted portraits of the Queen to celebrate her 90th birthday last year and handed them to the Duchess Edla Griffiths.

To say 'well done', she presented the young artists with a book about Blenheim Palace, a large teddy bear, a plaque and certificates for the whole class.

The children were also given a tour of the palace, followed by a presentation and a walk to the education room to view of all the children’s art work.

Their tour finished with afternoon tea in the Marlborough room with the Duchess.

The children said they had a 'fantastic' day, enjoyed meeting lots of other children from surrounding schools and especially enjoyed the 'gorgeous' cakes.