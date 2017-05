A MAN suffered 'serious' head injuries after a suspected attack in Wantage.

Police have charged a man with GBH with intent after the incident at a house in Orchard Way on Friday morning.

A 50-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious head injuries, where he remains.

John Peter Heenan, 31, was charged on Saturday and remanded in custody.

He will appear at Oxford Crown Court on 9 June 2017.