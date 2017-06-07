TROPICAL animals will rub shoulders with fast cars and martial arts at a massive summer fair.

Clog dancing, rugby demonstrations, a climbing wall, go karts and rock music are also on the line up for this year’s Wantage and Grove Extravaganza.

The second annual event will once again be held at Grove Rugby Club, on Saturday, June 24, from 12.30pm onwards.

Also on the bill for the ‘day of entertainment and community fun for all the family’ are a tug of war competition, a four-mile road race, ‘quack pack’, a dog show, Morris dancing, Wantage male choir, classic cars, a traction engine, an army capability stand, an exhibit by Williams F1, hot air balloons, evening rock bands and Wantage Silver Band.

The extravaganza format was concocted last year by Grove parish councillor Stephen Dexter, who wanted to revive the spirit of the old Grove Horticultural Society annual shows which brought the community together year after year.

Also to look forward to this year are craft stalls, a barbecue, Ford Performance Cars, a cork shooting alley, ice creams, bumper cars, inflatables, a roundabout aeroplane ride, bar sweet stall, Lenny’s Lizards, a stall from the children’s air ambulance and much more.