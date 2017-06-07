THE sisters at Wantage's Victorian convent are hauling themselves well and truly into the 21st century.

After their numbers dwindled from several hundred at the start of the 1900s to just 14 last year there was even talk of moving out of their Grade-II listed convent in Challow Road completely.

But last month the Bishop of Oxford dropped by to officially bless a new progressive partnership with schools across Oxfordshire.

The Rt Revd Dr Stephen Croft gave his approval to an arrangement which will see the convent hosting new offices and conferences for the Oxford Diocese Schools Trust.

That good news was followed this week by another announcement that the sisters have pledged £60,000 over the next three years to Oxfordshire charity BeSpace which helps create quiet reflection areas, usually in schools, for children and adults.

The charity, set up six years ago, has helped created more than 270 such spaces, almost 30 of them in the Wantage and Grove area.

The convent's Sister in Charge Sister Stella said: "There are too few opportunities for quiet contemplation in today’s busy world. We are delighted to be able to support the innovative work of BeSpace introducing children and adults to the value of reflection and Christian prayer."