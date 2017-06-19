PRIMARY pupils from across Wantage, Grove and surrounding villages took home gold and silver from their first inter-schools sports awards.

The Vale Academy Trust, which runs five primaries and two secondary schools, held its inaugural Primary Sports Awards at the Beacon in Wantage on June 14.

A total of 75 Awards were presented to girls and boys from the trust’s five primary schools by South African ex-Rugby Union player Thinus Delport.

The event was attended by 300 parents, trust directors, governors, staff and headteachers.

The evening was hosted by three Year 6 pupils – Emily Winter from Wantage CofE, Isabel Andersen from Millbrook School in Grove and Alice Hoddinott from St James in East Hanney.

Best overall sportsperson – girl – was Jessie Allday from Charlton Primary, while best overall boy was Alfie Tomlin from Wantage CofE.

Chris Webb, whose son Oliver received the overall award for tennis, said: "An event like this gives parents confidence that the trust is committed to the development of our children so that they can aim to be the best that they can possibly be in whatever it is they want to do."

The trust's primary PE specialist Paul Chadwick, who organised the awards, said: "It was a wonderful celebration of the work done in primary PE by the staff and children within the trust’s schools.

"Our three young presenters were brilliant, Thinus was an inspiring special guest and we have some future stars in the children that received the awards."