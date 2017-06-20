VILLAGERS had fun in the sun thanks to the teachers, parents and pupils at Millbrook Primary School who staged a jam-packed Summer Fayre.

The fayre was staged on the school field in Grove on Saturday for families to enjoy traditional fete games as well as a number of stalls and a range of food and drink.

Millbrook Primary School headteacher Jane Ratcliffe and Grove Parish Council chairman June Stock officially opened the fete at midday to an excited crowd of visitors.

The crowds then flocked through the field to take in the impressive display of activities including plate smashing, face painting and a bouncy castle.

Proving himself quite a dab-hand at plate smashing was nine-year-old pupil Thomas Parkins who rolled up his sleeves to have a go at the traditional game.

There were also plenty of cakes, barbecue food, wine and water on hand for everyone to enjoy alongside the fun and games.

The hot weather also welcomed the ice cream van along for families to enjoy a much-needed cold refreshment.

The fayre ran from until 3pm and raised money for the school, with a £1 entry fee for adults.