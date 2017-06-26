SHEEPDOGS driving a gaggle of geese, sumo wrestling and a coconut shy were just some of the activities at the second ever Wantage and Grove Extravaganza.

Thousands of people attended the event at Grove Rugby Club on Saturday afternoon, which also featured tropical animals, fast cars and morris dancing.

The extravaganza format was concocted by Grove parish councillor Stephen Dexter, who once again helped to organise the event.

He said he wanted to revive the spirit of the old Grove Horticultural Society annual shows which brought the community together year after year.

Mr Dexter added: "The extravaganza opened by parish council chairman June Stock and we had the ideal weather – not too much sun, warm and above all dry.

"The only downside was there was too much wind to allow the hot air balloons to take off and round off the day.

"Several thousand people came and saw what was on offer and enjoyed themselves, whether watching a sheepdog driving a gaggle of geese as if they were sheep, sumo wrestling, trying their hand at a coconut shy, having fish and chips or seeing what local stalls had to offer.

"There was interest for all – from babies through to the older generation and with various musical acts showing what they could do to entertain the crowd well into the evening."

Also on the bill for the day was a tug-of-war competition, a four-mile road race, ‘quack pack’, a dog show, Wantage male choir, classic cars, a traction engine, an army capability stand, an exhibit by Williams F1 and Wantage Silver Band.