FIRST the silver band played the Thunderbirds theme tune just for him, then he saw the army tank, then he went halfway up the climbing wall on a dare.

All in all, the Mayor of Wantage had a pretty good time at Armed Forces Day.

Of course, so did the hundreds of other people who flocked to Wantage Market Place on Sunday for the day celebrating bravery in battle and dedicated service.

The day started when local veterans marched from the parish church through the market place.

Mayor Steve Trinder took the salute at the King Alfred statue and shortly afterwards officially opened the event which he helped organise with Wantage Town Council.

Wantage Silver Band played a selection of military standards (as well as Thunderbirds) then rock bands took over the main stage for the afternoon as the square filled with punters.

Visitors got to clamber around a selection of Army vehicles parked in the market place – including a tank – while soldiers explained how they worked.

Mr Trinder said: "It was very impressive – children and visitors were allowed to climb all over them and the Army personnel who brought them were really happy to tell people all about it."

The military celebration was organised in conjunction with the local branch of the Royal British Legion which used the event to raise some extra funds.

East Challow charity Mission Motorsport, which helps wounded servicemen rehabilitate through driving experiences, also had a stand.

Wantage youth club the Sweatbox hosted a bouncy castle and facepainting.

The new owners of Umami delicatessen in Newbury Street, Ava and Dan Hashemi, hosted an all-day craft fair outside their shop.

In a post on Facebook the couple said: "We just wanted to say a huge thank you to all the talented people at the craft fair today, friends and family who gave up their day off to support Armed Forces Day and The Vale of White Horse Council.

"Most of you know we have run food businesses for a long time but we have never felt so supported by a community as we have now.

"The council did an amazing job planning, organising, conducting and keeping everyone safe and happy today. We are proud to be part of Wantage's loving community."

Niki Herring, who had a stall of her stylish ceramics at Umami, added: "It was a great day – full of community spirit.

"Huge thanks should go to everyone involved in organising it."