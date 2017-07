PARENTS who appealed for help to get their baby boy a lifesaving operation have raised £62,000 in a month.

Tim and Lydia Cameron, from Wantage, launched their fundraising web page in May after their son Oliver was born with a rare form of tumour on his heart.

His cardiac fibroma causes regular and dangerous heartbeats and his parents are trying to raise £200,000 to get him specialist treatment in the US which is not available here.

Donate online at gofundme.com/Oliversheartsurgery