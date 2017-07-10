JUST think of him as the Duke of Wantage.

For his latest philanthropic fling, charity champion Ray Collins took 30 elderly and vulnerable people on a £1,600 day trip to Blenheim Palace.

With help from fellow trustee of the Ray Collins Charitable Trust, Laura Beale – and some willing volunteers – Mr Collins took his guests on a tour of the ‘spectacular’ palace and gardens on Thursday.

To cap it all off, they finished their day with afternoon tea for 30 in the beautiful Marlborough Room.

The grand day out was paid for by the trust with the help of an ‘amazing’ donation from Day and Night Assistance, a local firm which provides care for the elderly.

Mr Collins said afterwards: “We all had the most fantastic day.

“The weather was perfect, although some felt the heat, but everyone had a great time and the palace tour was incredible – especially with our two very own tour guides in wheelchairs giving us a unique insight into their experiences of the war as we went around.

“The food was amazing, as was the company and atmosphere with everyone chatting and laughing and just enjoying themselves which made the day even more special.”

Quoting his charity’s slogan he added: “Days like today are how we continue to keep ‘making a real difference in our community’.”