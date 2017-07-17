AN ENORMOUS rainbow made of thousands of tiny works of art will honour the bright spirit of a tragic teenager.

The massive 'rainbow rebellion' art installation celebrating the colourful character of Dylan Edwards is being created by hundreds of people across Wantage and Grove.

Each section is made up of a simple wood board, 60cm by 80cm, which has been delivered to a community group in the area.

Every group has nominated to decorate their board with an explosion of tiny miniature artworks, all in one colour – either red, orange, yellow, green, blue or purple.

The project is being co-ordinated by the team at Dylan's old youth club, the Sweatbox, who are collecting all the finished boards.

And, in two week's time, they will be assembled to create a giant rainbow at the second annual Dylanfest music festival at the Sweatbox to celebrate Dylan's short life.

The art project is the sequel to the mosaic created in Dylan's honour at last year's festival.

Sweatbox manager George Hicks, who took over this year, said: "We wanted to do something again that had a real community feel, so everyone could get involved.

"Everyone's given a plywood board they pick a colour of the rainbow then they're allowed to decorate it however they like – so long as it's that colour.

"It can be arts and crafts stuff they have, recycled items, and the design is up to them.

"Some of the art work by the young people so far is incredible."

The Sweatbox has already recruited local Brownies, Guides and Rainbows, the art department at Dylan's school, King Alfred's Academy, and Grove CofE Primary School.

In total 14 groups have so far signed up and the Sweatbox is hoping to get more on board in time for Dylanfest on Saturday, July 29.

Mrs Hicks added: "They can customise their board however they want and it comes back to us, then on the day of Dylanfest we're hoping to do a big procession with all the teams who have created the boards to create this giant rainbow.

"One of our support workers Jinny is organising a procession so it will make a rainbow in a line to create this giant art installation.

"The lovely thing has been not just getting the young people involved but loads and loads of community groups have got on board."

Dylan, who was a popular member of the Sweatbox, took his own life at home in October 2015 at the age of 15 after suffering from stress and anxiety.

Family and friends held the first Dylanfest in his memory at the Sweatbox at King Alfred's East Site in Springfield Road last July.

This year's event will feature live music, fairground games, arts and crafts at the same location from midday to 8pm