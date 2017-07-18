A RECORD number of brave bikers joined a 53-mile ride to celebrate Oxfordshire's most famous Saxon king.

A whopping 193 cyclists took part in the 10th annual Wantage to Winchester (W2W) on Sunday morning.

Setting off from Wantage Market Place at 10am, they rode from King Alfred's birthplace to the town where he is supposedly buried.

The annual outing is organised by Winchester town promotion group Hyde900 and riders said afterwards they had a 'wonderful' time.

It also happened to take place on the same day as this year's Wallingford Festival of Cycling.