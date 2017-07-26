FOR a very select group, this elite nightclub has created priceless memories, lifelong friendships and at least one happy marriage.

And last month, Wantage's only dedicated dance club for adults with learning disabilities celebrated its fifth birthday in fabulous style.

Scores of fabulously-dressed clubbers joined the fifth anniversary Groove It! at Wantage's Shush venue on Thursday, July 13, swapping mad memories from half a decade of decadence, and looking forward to another five years.

Among the throng were Daniel and Emily Measey: they met at Groove It! more than four years ago.

Mr Measey said: "We try to come every month – we always enjoy it."

Mrs Measey added: "We met here more than four years ago and we have been happily married for two."

Vicky Gellatly and Emily Humphries donned their most fabulous frocks for the special occasion.

Miss Gellatly said: "It's nice that we can come here and have a great time and get treated like part of the community."

Fellow clubber Marks Ebsworth added: "I love coming to Shush because it's a night club. I'm happy dancing here and I make new friends."

The monthly night in Newbury Street was set up shortly after the venue opened.

The event is like any other nightclub except it is run specially for adults with learning difficulties.

It welcomes any adults who have learning difficulties or problems socialising in a conventional situation.

A professional DJ spins the latest chart hits with video projections on the big screen, while dancers groove to a laser and light show.

‘Groove It!’ was the name that regulars came up with after being asked to vote.

The night now regularly welcomes 100 clubbers from Witney, Newbury, Swindon and Oxford as well as Wantage and surrounding villages.

Leaning disabilities support worker Michele Roberts, from Style Acre in Didcot, said: "It's a happy, safe environment that gives everyone a chance to be with other people and to meet new friends especially those who live within other organisations.

"They have a great time and love the dancing.

"If Groove It! didn't happen they would be so upset, it's part of their monthly routines of going out."

Entry to Groove It! costs £5 on the door and carers and accompanying adults get in free.

All adults with disabilities are welcome but Shush does not have wheelchair access.

For more information call Shush on 01235 771122.