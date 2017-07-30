MEMORIES of Wantage teenager Dylan Edwards shone bright at the weekend with the colourful and jam-packed Dylanfest back for its second year.

Friends and family were joined by crowds of people on Saturday to honour the 15-year-old who took his own life in October 2015 after suffering stress and anxiety.

Friends and family of the popular youngster have since staged a number of events in his memory including the annual Dylanfest which this year pulled together a host of community activities.

Children were able to get stuck into go-karting, a balance beam battle or go head to head with friends in a sumo-suit wrestling match.

Aaron James showed his friend James Heron how it was done in the wrestling ring as he managed to floor his sumo competitor.

Elsewhere on the festival site, at the Sweatbox youth club at King Alfred's East Site in Springfield Road, there was a stage for a variety of local bands to impress the crowds.

Fairground games and arts and crafts stalls added to the entertainment.

The wet weather didn't spoil the fun for visitorss who braved the occasional showers to enjoy the day in Dylan's memory.