HOW do you get your tomatoes looking this good?

Master composter Colin Fox revealed the secrets to super soil as part of an open day at Grove Road Allotments in Wantage.

The Oxfordshire County Council employee was the special guest at the event on Sunday ahead part of this year’s National Allotments Week (NAW), which runs until this Sunday.

The Wantage open day was even more special because it was the only one in the whole of Oxfordshire during this year's NAW.

Visitors were also treated to some beekeeping demonstrations and top tips alongside children's activities and refreshments.

Alan McPherson of the Grove Road Allotment Association said the day had been a great success.

He said: "We had about 60 people attending, split fairly evenly between tenants and families and visitors.

"I think we would have had more if there were car parking but allotments tend to be limited for car access.

"There was a good display of veg and fruit from the plots and we will be donating the surplus to the Cornerstone cafe in Grove."

Grove Road Allotment Association, which formed in October 2015, was the first of its kind in Wantage.