THE wildlife that thrives in Letcombe Brook was made available for everyone to see at a 'river dipping' event.

The Vale and Downland Museum in Wantage organised the session, which aimed to allow people to find out more about the animals that live in the water.

Museum members set off from its base in Church Street at 10.30am before exploring the picturesque Letcombe Brook for the morning and dip for wildlife.

The open event to explore the area was part of a range of summer activities being held by the museum.

The museum will next hold a free 'Roman games' on Monday, with local people invited to have a go at games played during the days of the Roman Empire.

On Wednesday the museum will hold a felting workshop with Anne Griffiths, where visitors can learn how to make a felted panel.

Entrance is £3 and sessions will run between 10am until midday.

The last event in the summer event calendar is 'Chim Chimeny,' which will explore the life of chimney sweeps with crafts and drama.