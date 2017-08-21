MULTI-MILLION pound new leisure centre plans are to go on public display for the first time.

The Wantage and Grove centre designs will be exhibited at the current Wantage Leisure Centre on Thursday, September 7, from 8am to 8pm.

They will go on display again on Thursday, September 21, at the Old Mill Hall, Grove, from 3pm to 8pm.

Vale of White Horse District Council, which will build the new facility next to Wantage Health Centre on Mably Way by 2020, has invited the public to come and give their views on the draft designs.

Members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions and people will have the opportunity to complete a survey.

Anyone not able to attend will be able to view the plans and complete the survey online from September 7 at whitehorsedc.gov.uk/leisureforwantageandgrove

Vale cabinet member for leisure Charlotte Dickson said: "With many new homes due to be built in the Wantage and Grove area, and with the current centre already at full capacity, there is a growing need for new leisure facilities.

"Our aim is to meet this demand as soon as possible by investing in this new centre which we expect to open in 2020, well before many of the new homes have been built.

"The consultation we’re running from September 7 will be a great chance for people to find out about the plans and to let us know what they think."