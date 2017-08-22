A MUSEUM gave families the opportunity to enjoy some traditional Roman games.

The Vale and Downland Museum, in Church Street, Wantage, held the well-attended free event on Monday morning.

It was part of a series of free sessions held at the museum to encourage children to engage with history during the summer holidays.

Curator Suzie Tilbury said: “We invited members of the public to come along and play some games the Romans played.

“It was very busy and very popular.

“We like to prove extra interest for families – something slightly different to what you’d get when visiting a museum normally.

“We’ve had a really busy summer this year.”

Next Tuesday, between 10.30am and 12pm, the museum is inviting families to come and learn about the life of a chimney sweep.

The museum has been nationally acclaimed as an outstanding example of community partnership and attracts about 84,000 visitors per year.The range of displays includes galleries interpreting the heritage of the Vale of White Horse.