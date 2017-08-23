THIS year's Wantage Moonlight Walk next month will take starlit strollers on a new route.

The annual charity challenge on Saturday, September 9, will this year leave King Alfred's statue in Market Place at 6pm, then meander out through nearby Lockinge and Ardington, finishing up at Springfield Road scout hut.

Organiser Ray Collins said he had planned a new route at the request of regular ramblers.

He said: "The walk will take us on a delightful amble around local villages – places that we frequently drive through or past and never take the time to pause and admire.

"What better way to spend a late summer evening than strolling through our beautiful Oxfordshire countryside in the company of family and friends?"

As always there will be purple-shirted marshals at points along the route and cycle-mounted marshals to help walkers stick to the path.

Dogs on leads are also welcome to join the fun and thirsty trekkers will be welcomed 'back to base' with hot dogs, soup and hot drinks.

This year's walk will be the first Mr Collins has put on through his new official charity, the Ray Collins Charitable Trust, and the group is aiming to smash last year's fundraising total of £2,000.

Entry costs £10 which includes refreshments at the end of the walk.

Funds raised by the trust are used to support those living in isolation in the area.

Entry forms are available from info@raycollinstrust.org, Peter Ledbury's electricals or KA Fitness gym, both in Grove Street, Wantage.