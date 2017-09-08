FOUR Co-op workers from southern Oxfordshire will this weekend attempt to climb the UK's three highest mountains.

Starting this morning, the team will first climb Ben Nevis in Scotland, before taking on Scafell Pike in England and finally Mount Snowdon in Wales.

Paul Cripps from the Grove Co-op store, Andy Smith from the Stanford in the Vale store, Highworth store manager Andrew Fawlk and Shaunie Fodey from the Highworth Post Office branch are trying to raise money for the Wantage October Club day centre for people living with Alzheimer's and Dementia.

Mr Fawlk said: "This is the most challenging fundraising initiative we’ve taken on so far, so I’m really pleased that everyone was so keen to take part."

The team will be joined on their challenge by Terry Howkins, head chef at the October Club, and his son Ethan.

He said: "I’m looking forward to the climb with Andy, Andrew, Paul and Shaunie and the support we’ve had so far has been incredible."

The team are raising money through JustGiving as well as encouraging customers to donate in bucket collections and sponsorship forms in stores.