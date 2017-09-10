A MAN in his 20s died after two cars crashed on a road in South Oxfordshire.

The man was a passenger in a Ford Fiesta which collided with a Range Rover travelling in the opposite direction on the B4507 near Ashbury on Saturday.

A woman who was driving the Fiesta and two female passengers in the Range Rover were taken to hospital.

The collision happened at about 8.25pm.

The next of kin for the man, from Swindon, have been informed.

Roads Policing Police Constable Julia Stroud said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at that time and had seen the vehicles prior to the collision or the collision itself and have not yet spoken to us.

"Anyone with information which will help us determine the circumstances which sadly led to this man's death is asked to call 101 quoting ref 1365 9/9."



