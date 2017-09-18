LEADERS of a school struggling for space have heavily criticised delays to an extension, labelling the long-promised project 'a shambles'.

St James CE Primary School in East Hanney has been forced to convert its library into teaching space and sacrifice its playground in place of a temporary classroom, as it waits for Oxfordshire County Council to start building four new classrooms.

Designs were first unveiled in April 2015 to build extra classrooms at the school near Wantage, with works initially due to be completed by the start of September 2016 – but builders are yet to appear on site.

Simon Spiers, head of the multi-academy trust which oversees the school, labelled the delays 'disgraceful' and 'a shambles'.

The council has blamed the delay on changes to the project to, led by contractor Carillion, and has now insisted work will begin next month.

Mr Spiers, executive headteacher at Vale Academy Trust, said the council should be 'ashamed' of the lack of progress, adding: "I cannot believe that anyone within the council can be satisfied with how this fiasco is being handled.

"If I ran any of my academies in this way I would be sacked."

After emailing the council last week stating he was contacting the Herald, Mr Spiers said there was a 'flurry of activity'.

He said: "We've now been promised all sorts of action and progress – but the system shouldn't be about who shouts the loudest."

Last September St James, which teaches about 100 pupils, doubled its annual intake of reception children after the county council agreed it should expand earlier that year.

Headteacher Janice Peacock, who joined the school in 2016, said: "I expected to arrive to see builders on site. We still have nothing.

"It's been really hard. We are doing the best we can for children, but it isn't easy."

She said some classes have been using a temporary room since August, taking up most of the playground, and a makeshift book corner has been set up in the hall so the library can be used for classes.

Referring to the council's refreshed pledge to deliver the facilities, which also include a games areas and better parking, she added: "I'll believe it when I see it. It feels as though we have been given so many promises which haven't come to fruition."

Kathy Ethelston, chair of the school's governors, added: "The longer this goes on, the more worried parents are that it won't happen. We just want to see a bulldozer."

Although the school is now an academy – run by a trust – it was still a local authority run school at the time the expansion was agreed, meaning the county council remains responsible for the work.

Council spokesman Owen Morton admitted progress on the project had been 'continually delayed by the contractor', noting issues including redesign and construction changes.

He added: "The delays have been very frustrating and we fully sympathise with the school. We have taken steps to get it back on track, with a new project manager and new designers, with work due to begin next month."

In July the council announced it will terminate its construction contract with Carillion on October 1.

Carillion will still progress with St James's extension.