A TRAINEE chiropractor is showing the world her love of donkeys.

Charlotte Steer from Wantage is planning to take on a 10km run next month for the RSPCA's Lockwood donkey and pony rescue centre.

The 20-year-old, who lives in Hallett Close and is currently studying for a masters in chiropractic at McTimoney college in Abingdon, will take on the Rutherford Appleton Running Event on Sunday, October 8, and is asking people to sponsor her.

She has already proven her love for animals by adopting her own horse Willow from Lockwood seven years ago.

Now she is just over halfway to her target of raising £500 for the rescue centre with her run.

She said: "The Lockwood centre saves so many unfortunate horses and donkeys every year and I think they should be recognised by more people for all their hard work and the lives they save."

RSPCA spokeswoman Lucy Cooper said: "These funds will be of real help to us at the moment, as we are experiencing a surge in the amount of neglected horses we've been having to send our inspectors to rescue.

"It's the young people like Charlotte who are so valuable to us, because they care so much."

Sponsor Miss Steer online at justgiving.com/fundraising/charlotte-steer4