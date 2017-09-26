Thousands of children waved goodbye to their proud parents at the school gates for the first time this autumn.

A special time in every child’s life, the first days at school see lifelong friendships formed and the beginnnings of learning that will shape future careers and interests.

And Oxford Mail photographers have been out at schools across the county, capturing pupils as they take their first lessons and settle in to school life.

These photos will feature in our exclusive first days at school souvineer supplements which will come out on Tuesday, October 31 and Wednesday, November 1.

Make sure you pick up your copy to see your little one’s smiling face in the paper.

Pictures will also be available to buy online, with details to follow of how you can get a copy to treasure forever.