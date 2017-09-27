A 'TOP' conductor with a 'glittering' career has signed up lead one one of Oxfordshire's most successful brass bands.

Paul Holland has joined Wantage Silver Band this month as musical director and conductor of its championship section band.

His career so far includes leading the Flowers Band to the world ranking of fifth.

Deputy bandmaster Sam Wyne said: "I’ve admired Paul’s work with Flowers Band for many years now and I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for our band, as well as the whole WSB organisation, to gain from his vast experience and knowledge.”

The Wantage Silver Band umbrella boasts eight bands in total including the championship, big band and community band.

Upon his appointment, Mr Holland said: "The Wantage organisation is unique; it is burgeoning with potential from top to bottom with an established and strong management team.

"I will primarily be working with the Championship Band but will also provide one to one tuition to all members throughout the organisation. My initial priority will be to develop the band to realise its full potential.

"I believe the band is capable of the highest quality music making which makes it an extremely attractive prospect to me to work with."

The next major event showcasing the entire organisation will the Wantage Silver Band’s annual concert on Saturday, October 7, in the Beacon, Wantage.