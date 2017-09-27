RESIDENTS have been urged to have their say on plans for a new multi-million pound leisure centre before a consultation closes next week.

More than 400 people have already commented on plans to build the new £18.8m facilities in Wantage and Grove.

Vale of White Horse District Council has held two exhibitions of its plans, but its public consultation on the draft proposals closes at the end of the day on Wednesday, and the authority has encouraged anyone who wants to get involved to act quickly.

Vale cabinet member for leisure Charlotte Dickson said: "We’ve had a great response to the leisure centre consultation so far, including at our drop-in events.

"We are keen to hear from as many people as possible, so if you haven’t already done so please visit whitehorsedc.gov.uk/leisureforwantageandgrove to take a look at the plans and have your say."

Anyone without access to the internet, or who needs assistance to complete the online survey, should contact the council’s leisure project team on 01235 422240.

With some 5,000 new homes due to be built in Wantage and Grove by 2031, the Vale is looking to locate a new centre at Mably Way, next to the A417, to ensure it can meet the increased demand for leisure facilities.

The plans put to residents so far include a 25m, six-lane pool, an all-weather sports pitch and a climbing wall.

Grove Parish Council member Jean Nunn-Price said she was glad to see the plans overall but raised concerns about access onto the site.

The council is aiming to open the new centre in 2020.