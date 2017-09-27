AN ‘attractive movement corridor’ is one of the novel features being planned for a new 38-home estate.

Designers for Sanctuary Housing have also said the layout for their new estate in East Challow, by Wantage, is ‘highly responsive to the context’ and ‘maximises the opportunities posed by the site’.

The developer has revealed the detailed designs for the Challow Road site in a final planning application to Vale of White Horse District Council.

The company already won outline planning permission to the scheme in September 2016, despite objections from the Blyth family who live at Challow Park house in the middle of the site.

In its latest planning application, Sanctuary painted a picture of a green and pretty estate, telling planning officers: “Where possible trees have been retained and included within the public realm, adding to the amenity of these public open spaces.”

