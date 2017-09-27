'BE CAREFUL what you wish for': that is the warning from Grove gardener Jacky Mattam.

Earlier this year she casually mentioned to Grove Parish Council that a few extra flowers on grass verges around place could brighten the whole village.

The next thing she knew, she got a knock on the door and a man was asking her to take delivery of 9,000 crocus bulbs.

Now all she needs is a few friends to help her plant them.

The mum-of-three and grandmother-of-three said: "It's a frightening number of bulbs!

"I'd just been talking to thee parish council about how we could beautify Grove a little bit, but it's also an environmental thing because the bees and insects rely on early flowers like crocuses."

It was councillor Jean Nunn-Price who leapt on the idea and persuaded her fellow members to fork out £360 on the thousands of brown bulbs, soon to be beautiful blooms.

Mrs Mattam, who lives in St John's Road with husband Dave, has already signed up Grove's Bulldog scout group, pupils at Charlton Primary School and fellow members of Sustainable Wantage to help plant her bags of bulbs along the length of Brereton Drive.

Anyone who wants to lend a hand is invited to open planting sessions on Saturday, October 21 from 10am to midday, and the next day from 10am to midday then 2pm to 4pm.

To find out more email Mrs Mattam on jackymattam@btinternet.com