A VILLAGE primary school has held onto its 'good' rating from the education watchdog.

Stanford in the Vale Church of England Primary School, between Wantage and Faringdon, has again been praised for strong leadership and sense of community by Ofsted.

Inspector Matthew Newberry made a short visit to the school Tuesday, September 12.

It was the first inspection at the school since it was judged 'good' – the second-highest grade below 'outstanding' in February, 2013.

In his report Mr Newberry said: "Leaders and governors have maintained a good and improving quality of education in the school since the last inspection.

"You have forged a strong senior leadership team whose members are all very ambitious for the pupils in your care, and passionate to improve the quality of provision at Stanford.

"Together, you provide very clear and effective leadership which is recognised and valued by pupils, staff, parents and the local authority."

He said that pupils and parents were 'rightly proud of the school and all that it achieves', as well as what it contributes to the village.

He quoted one parent who said: "The school, its ethos, its teachers and the education that is provided to our children, is nothing short of spectacular."