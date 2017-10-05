THE Post Office is perhaps the most striking example.

Anyone under 30 will only ever have known this site as Rowes Newsmarket, but just over 100 years ago it was Wantage's first ever cinema, opened on November 12,

1914, by Captain J C Oakes.

The cinema was moved to a new home just 20 years later, but for decades afterwards the whitewashed building, clearly built as a cinema, housed a greengrocers, a tractor depot and finally, from 1955, Wheelers cycle shop – as this photo reveals.

Another equally evocative photo reveals the King Alfred's Head pub in its former life as a hotel, with a passage which early cars drove through to reach the courtyard.

The incredible set of then-and-now photographs, which form a new exhibition at Wantage's Vale and Downland Museum, has been inspired by a very modern invention – social media.

Specifically, the 'Old Wantage' Facebook group, where lifelong residents go gooey over pictures of the forgotten shops they grew up with, long-vanished pubs and businesses which were once the engines of the local economy.

The popularity of nostalgia, even in the age of social media (and perhaps even because of it) is testified by the group's 3,600 members.

Another photo in the exhibition which is typical of the Facebook group shows the TR Badger clothes shop in Wallingford Street in the mid-1960s, complete with some glorious floral prints in the window.

You can even see a Morris Minor and an Austin 1300 parked in the Market Place behind.

The shot is particularly special because that entire row of shops was demolished to make way for what would become Waitrose.

The exhibition, entitled ‘Then & Now: Wantage Through the Years', features 28 old photographs of town centre shops alongside their modern counterparts.

It was assembled by market town co-ordinator, Mim Norvell, who is employed by Vale of White Horse District Council to promote Wantage and boost the local economy.

She was assisted by Charlton farmer David Castle, a keen local historian, known for his books on Wantage history.

Ms Norvell said: "This has been a lovely project to put together.

"Grateful thanks go to the Old Wantage members for their contributions and David Castle for his support.

"We’ve really enjoyed reading all the memories the photos have sparked, and look forward to that continuing as the exhibition runs and continues online."

The pair hope their exhibition will prompt others to come forward with similar photos to create future exhibitions.

Museum curator Suzie Tilbury added: "The museum is very proud to be part of this collaborative project with Wantage Town Team.

"The Wantage community is very passionate about the history of the town, and it's wonderful to see the memories alongside the images - it really brings them to life."

To offer your photos for a future exhibition email Ms Norvell on hello@lovewantage.uk or telephone 01235 766689.

The current exhibition, which opened on Wednesday, runs until Saturday, October 14. The museum on Church Street is open Monday-Saturday, 9.30am-4pm.