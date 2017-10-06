PARISH councillors will discuss whether to spend more than £14,000 on a new lawnmower.

Grove Parish Council members will meet on Tuesday night to discuss a quote for a Stiga Titan.

Depending on the exact model, the ride-on mowers retail for anything from £14,000 to more than £23,000 for the top-of-the-range.

Members of the public are welcome to sit in on the talks at the Old Mill Hall on School Lane from 7.30pm.

Councillors will also discuss plans for new windows at the hall and maintenance of the car park.