PRIMARY pupils flew the flag for the British armed forces yesterday by turning their whole school red, white and blue.

The children at Grove CofE came to school in union flag colours and then baked colourful cupcakes to match.

They and their parents, many of whom are current and former service personnel, also made donations to armed forces charities.

The school stunt was part of Red, White & Blue Day, a national fundraising campaign for schools.

This year's event also celebrated the centenaries of the Women’s Royal Naval Service (WRNS) and the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps.

Money raised goes to ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund.

Grove headteacher Sue Gould said: "The school has a number of families in the services and we do what we can to support them. The children had been looking forward to this event and thinking of lots of ways to dress up in red, white and blue to show support."