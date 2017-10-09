A COUPLE had to be freed from their car after it overturned on a busy country road.

The crash happened shortly after 3pm on Friday October, 6 on the A417 at Stanford in the Vale, near Faringdon.

A car had turned on to its roof. No other vehicles were involved.

Members of the public helped a woman escape from the car before the emergency services arrived on the scene.

Fire crews then worked to free a man from the car using specialist equipment to ensure any potential spinal injuries were not aggravated.

They forced the driver’s door open which allowed the crews to remove the casualty on a spine board ready for treatment.

Crews from Faringdon and Wantage, supported by a rescue vehicle from Didcot, were in attendance.

Incident commander Crew Manager Caroline Tilling said “The couple were extremely lucky as their vehicle came to rest on a flat stretch of grass verge, short of the treeline and their car did not make contact with any other vehicles on the road, therefore reducing the potential force of the impact.

"Both were also wearing seatbelts which meant they were not thrown from the car.

"Several members of the public stopped and assisted by providing vital first aid ahead of our attendance and I would like to thank them.”