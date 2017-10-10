A WOMAN has been banned from driving after careering through a police cordon at the scene of a crash.

Faringdon resident Nadia Abdul-Karim has been disqualified for 18 months, after smashing through a road closure sign on September 13 and driving towards officers.

Police had put up the sign on the A419 to protect people working to clear a collision.

The 29-year-old, of Stickley Court, pleaded guilty at last week to drink driving and driving without due care.

She was stopped by an officer after driving her Volkswagen Polo past the cordon, where she was breathalysed.

PC James Barrett of Wiltshire Police said: "Abdul-Karim showed no intention of slowing down at the road closure while officers were dealing with a serious collision – it was fortunate that nobody was hurt as a result of her actions.

"There is never an excuse for drink driving. Getting behind the wheel having consumed alcohol not just puts yourself in danger, but other road users and pedestrians too.

"Alcohol can seriously affect your judgement and reactions and it is simply not worth the risk."

Magistrates at Swindon Magistrates' Court handed her the disqualification and fined her £650, plus a surcharge of £50 and £85 in costs.

Police did not state where exactly on the A419 the incident happened.

The road is the main route connecting Swindon and Cirencester.