A WOMAN has appeared in court charged with murder after five-year-old Tyler Warmington was found dead at a house in Faringdon.

The schoolboy was found at a property in Bromsgrove Cottages with stab wounds on March 14.

Thames Valley Police has charged 40-year-old Emma Jackson with one count of murder.

She appeared at Oxford Crown Court today and has been remanded in custody.

Previously Tyler's headteacher at Faringdon Primary School, Laura White said: "We are all deeply saddened to hear the news of Tyler's death.

"Tyler was a lively, happy little boy who particularly enjoyed building things and running around with his friends outside.

"He will be missed by all at our school."

Jackson is due to appear at Oxford Crown Court again on February 23.

Her trial has been provisionaly fixed for April 9 and is expected to last two weeks.