A VILLAGE social club came runner-up in a national hunt for the country's best.

Stanford in the Vale Social Club, between Wantage and Faringdon, was pipped to the post in the Regional Club of the Year competition run by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

The club reached the finals of the Central Southern Region stage, and CAMRA regional director Carl Griffin presented club chairman Malcolm Hutt with a certificate.

Stanford in the Vale is in the White Horse CAMRA area, and the local branch congratulated the club on its success.

White Horse CAMRA chairman Ian Winfield said: "I congratulate Malcolm, his committee and all the volunteers at the club for winning this prestigious award.

"The club was up against much larger clubs and coming-runner up is a real achievement and testament to the club’s commitment to providing a real community facility.

"We are really lucky to have such a great club in our area, which is borne out by other CAMRA members in the region voting for it."

In another boost for the White Horse branch, CAMRA's 2018 Good Beer Guide has four new entries in area: The Crown in Marcham, The Greyhound in Besselsleigh, the Greyhound at Letcombe Regis and the Blue Boar, Longworth. They join the King & Queen, Longcot and the Royal Oak and Shoulder of Mutton in Wantage.