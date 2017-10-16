A 'CARAMEL cheesecake dome' is among the new treats on offer at a village pub following a six-figure refurbishment.

The Bay Tree in Grove has also now got two giant 'jumbrellas' on its patio with integrated heating and lighting.

The new menu features 'a range of seasonal dishes' including lamb shoulder, a 'warming chicken, chorizo and chickpea stew' and a selection of 'award winning pies' including chicken and roasted woodland mushroom.

The new desserts include a cookie and salted caramel sundae.

Decor at the Denchworth Road pub has also been given a lift, with a new lighter colour scheme, tiled walls, 'signature pieces of furniture' and 'fresh, contemporary flooring'.

The bar has also been completely refurbished, with the introduction of an extended selection of local and national ales, plus world beers.

The investment was made by pub owners Greene King and the Bay Tree reopened this month.

Stuart Hall, who runs the pub with his wife Tracy, said: "The Bay Tree is at the heart of the community, so we are excited to be able to offer a place where locals can enjoy a drink or meal in enhanced surroundings."

Mrs Hall added: "The opening was a real success, with great feedback from guests on the delicious new menu and the fantastic interior. We look forward to welcoming more guests in the coming weeks."