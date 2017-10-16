AT 11 years old, Mikayla Beames has battled cancer, founded a charity to help other cancer sufferers and helped it raise £70,000.

There are few people in Oxfordshire more deserving of a medal.

Instead, to celebrate her charity's third birthday at the end of September, she held an awards ceremony to thank all the other people who had helped it on its way.

She and the other members of Team Mikayla told Pete Hughes their story and why they wanted to say 70,000 thank-yous.

IN September 2014, eight-year-old Mikayla Beames had been receiving treatment for tumours in her brain since the age of four.

Mikayla, from Childrey near Wantage, had spent a huge portion of her young life on Kamran's Ward at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

When she asked her mum Natasha if she could do something to help her friends on the ward – children with cancer and leukaemia – to forget their pain, forget their worries and bring forth their smiles and youthful happiness, her charity Team Mikayla was formed.

Its very first fundraising event – the christening party for Mikayla and her siblings – raised more than £1,000.

Since then, the charity has raised £70,000 in total and £44,000 in the past year alone.

This extraordinary amount of money has enabled Team Mikayla to grant wishes to 33 brave children, ranging from holidays and laptops and musicals and driving lessons as well as countless Christmas presents, Easter eggs, and overnight wash kits for children on the ward and their parents.

"And of course," enthuses Mrs Beames, "none of this would be possible without the kind donations from, or sponsorship of, the 171 individuals and businesses doing wonderful things to achieve Mikayla’s dream.

"Over the three years since the charity’s inception, there has been a magnificent diversity in the events and personal challenges undertaken from an even-greater diversity of individuals."

To name just a few, these have included pantomimes and Christingle services; fundraisers by Wantage Girl Guides and Brownies; Christmas parties at the Sweatbox youth club in Wantage, and gruelling sporting events such as cycling, swimming, and running, all supported by the ever-growing army of volunteers.

The charity also has its perennial targeted events which enables the 'larger' fundraising to take place.

Its first annual tandem skydive in 2015 saw nine people jump from 13,000ft at the Hinton Skydive Centre and, with a steady growth in popularity and participation each year, next year's jump will see 20 divers from across the UK take part.

The charity’s first ball was held in Wantage in 2016 and the second is now booked for Northamptonshire in 2018.

Mrs Beames went on: "Team Mikayla FC won its inaugural annual charity football match this year and 2017 could not be mentioned without highlighting the amazing achievement of the five men who successfully climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in February, raising a staggering £27,000.

"What better way to thank each of these remarkable individuals and businesses than inviting them to a special Thank You Awards Ceremony for the charity’s third AGM.

With brand new Team Mikayla medals purchased, and with Mikayla and her board of trustees keen to share their story-to-date and gratitude with everyone, the AGM was held at Wantage's Comrades' Club on Saturday, September 30.

Mrs Beames said it certainly had a more celebratory feel to it than the usual board meeting.

Looking to 2018 and beyond, she added: "This heart-warming local charity will strive to grow, strive to achieve, and strive to better the lives of children enduring life’s extremes – and in order to do this you are affectionately welcomed to join the fight."

Connect with Team Mikayla on Facebook (TeamMikaylaOfficial), Twitter (@MikaylaTeam) or at its website – teammikayla.co.uk