IT'S not your average Monday morning.

Dressed in their full ceremonial costume, members of The Mighty Zulu Nation invaded Stockham Primary School in Wantage.

Actually, The Mighty Zulu Nation is a theatre company based in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

They visited Stockham as part of Black History Month to teach them about their South African heritage, including how to greet each other in Izizulu.

Assistant head teacher Joe Burbank said: "They worked with all the children from Foundation to Year Six, sharing their culture, wowing them with elaborate dance moves and heavy drum beats."

Summer Kerman from Year Three added: "They were awesome."

The Mighty Zulu Nation Theatre Company was founded in 1982 under the directorship of Dr Iain Storey.

Over the past 28 years the company has afforded opportunities for young South Africans to follow creative pursuits.

The cast of professional performers all originate from the city of Durban, in the kingdom of Kwa-Zulu Natal.