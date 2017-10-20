A WANTAGE businesswoman has called on people to spray an special scent and raise money for breast cancer awareness charities at the same time.

Jane Comyn, co-founder of soap and bath product company Branche d'Olive, lost her younger sister Jo Drinkwater to breast cancer in 1995.

Now the 63-year-old and her business partner, Ruthie Watson, are giving something back for the second year after their #SprayPink campaign successfully raised more than £10,000 for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity last year.

Until the end of the month they will be donating £2 from the sale of every Pink Peony Room Spray they sell to the specialist cancer treatment hospital in London.

Mrs Comyn, who has three children, said: "It is so important that we keep fundraising and trying to raise awareness of breast cancer.

"They are getting so much better, treatments are getting better and every day prognosis is getting better.

"I have got a daughter, I have got lots of nieces and it needs to be sorted out.

"It is so important because we are so close and it just needs money to finally get there."

Remembering the "aggressive vengeance" with which her sister's cancer returned after being first diagnosed in 1991, Mrs Comyn said: "She was a very brilliant, intelligent young woman and she was really, really good at her job as an editor at Tatler.

"She was fun. In fact, one writer she discovered, AA Gill, wrote all about her in his book 'Pour Me: A Life'.

"I am one of four sisters and a brother, and it was huge. Any death in the family and close family is huge but she read somewhere that one in four people get breast cancer.

"She said to us 'don't worry girls, I've done it for all of us'."

Branche d'Olive was formed in 2001 after Mrs Comyn and Ms Watson formed a partnership selling antique French furniture.

During a trip to a traditional market in L'Isle-sur-la-Sorgue that they came across a handcrafted Marseilles soap and the rest is history.

Now the company is stocked in Liberty London, Fortnum and Mason and their first hotel – Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons here in Oxfordshire.

Mrs Comyn added: "We have this wonderful product, let's do some good with it."

Between 2012 to 2014, about 600 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in Oxfordshire.

In 2001 and 2003 there were 177 cases per 100,000 females and there are now 189 cases per 100,000 females.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month runs until Tuesday, October 31.

For more information visit branche-dolive.com or breastcancercare.org.uk