A CCTV image has been released of a man police believe may have information about a burglary in a pet store.

Between 9.20am and 11.50am on Monday, June 26, a man entered a staff only area in Pampurred in Limborough Road, Wantage, and stole a purse.

Police did not reveal details until today.

The offender then used the victim’s debit cards in Waitrose, Rowes newsagent and McColl’s newsagent in the town.

Call 101 quoting reference ‘43170186827’.