A TOTAL of eight shops were struck by burglars in one night in Wantage.

Thames Valley Police yesterday put out an appeal for witnesses after it said the shops were targeted by burglars overnight from October 3 to October 4.

The forces said eight Wantage stores were broken into including four in Arbery Arcade, one in Market Place, one in Wallingford Street, one in Church Street and one in Newbury Street.

The police said in most cases money was taken from tills and cash boxes.

Anyone with information that could help Thames Valley Police's appeal is asked to get in touch on 101