Next planned tribute near RAF Brize Norton and outside the John Radcliffe Hospital:

Thursday, January 12, 2017

The personnel:

Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington, of 2nd Battalion The Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment

Estimated time for plane to arrive at RAF Brize Norton:

1.30pm

Estimated time at Memorial Garden:

Between 3.30pm and 4pm

Estimated time of arrival at the JR:

Between 4.30pm and 5pm

This information is subject to change and is intended as a guide only

Locations near RAF Brize Norton and Carterton

The cortege route from RAF Brize Norton

The route near the John Radcliffe Hospital

The bodies of personnel killed overseas are now repatriated to RAF Brize Norton in West Oxfordshire and are taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford for post mortem examinations.

Members of the Royal British Legion, other service veterans and the public hold tributes for the funeral corteges of soldiers as they approach the John Radcliffe Hospital and in Carterton near RAF Brize Norton.

Corteges leave the base through Britannia Gate. Those wishing to pay their respects will be able to do so from a purpose-built memorial garden in Norton Way, on the edge of Carterton, although other groups of people are expected to gather along the rest of the route.

There will also be space to stand along Monahan Way in Carterton and parking in Northwood Crescent. The cortege will travel to Oxford along the A40 and people may also line that route but are advised to do so only where it is safe.

The cortege enters the city via Marsh Lane (B4150), travelling along Headley Way (B4495) to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

The main gathering for those wishing to pay tribute is in Headley Way, near the entrance to the hospital, as illustrated on our accompanying map, right. Members of various local branches of the Royal British Legion meet outside St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

There are parking restrictions in the area, so it is advisable to use public transport or walk to the hospital if possible.

The Oxford Mail publishes details of planned tributes in Headley Way on the day, although these are only estimates of arrival times because it is difficult to predict how long the fallen personnel will spend at RAF Brize Norton with their family before their hearse sets off. Delays are also common during rush hours.

This website will be updated as often as possible when information is available.