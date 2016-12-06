PEOPLE in Abingdon have left tributes after the body of a pensioner was pulled from the River Ock yesterday morning.

The man, who is believed to be local and in his mid-70s, was spotted in the river by a member of the public at 6.20am.

He was recovered from the water by firefighters at St Helen's Wharf where the river meets the River Thames but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flowers have been left at the scene with one tribute saying 'rest peacefully dear sweet gentleman'. Picture: Damian Halliwell.

Police said his death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. The matter has now been handed over to the coroner, and the identity of the man will be revealed when an inquest is opened.

The force said he had not been formally identified but his next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.

Oxfordshire county councillor for Abingdon South Neil Fawcett said he was deeply saddened to hear of the man's death.

He said: "The thoughts of everyone in the town will be with the man’s family – it’s a tragic incident at any time of year.

“This happened just around the corner from where I live and I saw the emergency services when I came out of my door this morning to go to work.

“Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service telephoned me to tell me about the incident and from what I could see staff from the emergency services acted extremely efficiently.

“It must have been difficult for them working in the darkness and thick fog.

“We don’t know the full circumstances yet but it’s worth reminding people to take care by the river at this time of year in cold and slippery conditions."

Police stayed at the scene for much of the day, where they were joined by forensic teams.

St Helen's Wharf was closed following the incident until shortly before 2pm, leading to delays for motorists in Caldecott Road during the morning rush-hour.

Wilsham Road resident Stephanie Holland said: "Everyone has been saying how sad it is.

"There were a lot of emergency services around this morning and there was disruption with the kids going to school and the roads being shut.

"It is very shocking."

Picture: Damian Halliwell

South Central Ambulance Service also attended the incident, but were unable to do anything to save the man.

Susan Scott, deputy church warden at nearby St Helen's Church, said the man would be remembered in prayers tonight.

Abingdon Town Council clerk Nigel Warner added: "It’s very sad news and people’s thoughts are with the man’s family.

“What has happened is extremely sad and no doubt more details will emerge in the coming days but we don’t know the circumstances at the moment.”

Heavy traffic queuing in Caldecott Road. Picture: Luke Sproule

Did you know the man? Get in touch via email or call our news desk on 01865 425500